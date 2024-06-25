Scientists make game-changing discovery about impact of grazing herbivores on air pollution: 'Requires immediate attention'

The prevalent belief has been that the loss of trees in grazing areas could lead to increased air pollution.

Grazing herbivores like deer who feast on trees and shrubs were once thought to have an adverse effect on carbon storage, but new research suggests that's not the case.

A team of scientists at the University of Oxford's long-term ecology lab investigated the influence of herbivores on tree growth and found that "herbivore browsing in rewilded landscapes does not stunt growth and reduce carbon storage, contrary to previous suggestions." The study determined that scrubland trees left behind by these grazing animals can "store far more carbon in their roots than previously thought."

The prevalent belief has been that the loss of trees in grazing areas could lead to increased air pollution. However, the study found that they are much more resilient than once thought, as they "adapt by investing more in root growth, a strategy previously overlooked, which could enhance their carbon storage capacity."

Because of this, the scientists believe "the investigation of carbon storage potential in scrubland species is of great significance and requires immediate attention."

Trees play a vital role in storing carbon and helping to keep our planet cool. As trees grow, they absorb carbon dioxide from the air and store it in their roots, trunks, and stems. This not only helps to reduce harmful carbon pollution but also slows the overheating of our planet.

While deer and other grazing animals can reduce tree populations, the rewilding of these areas isn't as bad as previously feared. To test their theory, the Oxford researchers studied large grazers reintroduced to the land at the Knepp rewilding project. Their findings suggested that rewilded landscapes can play a vital role in the fight against rising global temperatures.

"By demonstrating that these areas might be more efficient at carbon storage than previously believed, it provides support for the dual role of rewilded landscapes in biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation efforts," the researchers stated. "It also underscores the importance of considering scrub, not just large trees, in carbon sequestration strategies."

However, it was noted that more research is required to properly estimate the carbon storage potential of current and future rewilding projects.

"We've been so fixated on tree plantations as carbon offsets that we've neglected to examine or understand the contribution that could come from smaller, non-forestry species," said Nancy Burrell, a graduate student at Oxford and lead author of the study. "We have no idea how much carbon they might store, not only above ground but also below ground in their roots — and how this storage may be stimulated and enhanced by the browsing of the free-roaming herbivores that drive rewilding projects."

