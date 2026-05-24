Video shows Louisiana deputy surrounded by mega swarm of termites on night patrol: 'Approximately 6 billion'

A Louisiana deputy's night patrol took a surreal turn when his cruiser was engulfed by a huge cloud of termites, turning a routine shift into a reminder of just how intense swarm season can get.

As WWL reported, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shared video of the Wednesday night encounter, showing a deputy on patrol suddenly surrounded by a massive termite swarm.

In the footage, termites appear to blanket the patrol car as they whirl through the air under the vehicle's lights. The agency joked that the deputy had encountered "approximately 6 billion termites."

While the scene looked like something out of a disaster movie, according to WWL, termite swarms are commonly seen during Louisiana's humid spring and summer months. Experts say this is the height of swarming season, when young termites depart existing colonies to mate and look for places to start new ones.

Termites are far more than a nuisance once they settle in. If they establish a colony in or around a home, they can cause major structural damage that is often expensive to repair.

That makes these swarms important warning signs, especially in warm, damp regions where termites thrive. A sudden burst of winged insects around porches, windows, garages, or cars can mean nearby colonies are expanding.

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If you live in a termite-prone area, a swarm is a good reminder to check your home for signs of trouble. Discarded wings near windows or doors, mud tubes along foundations, and wood that sounds hollow or feels soft can all point to a problem.

Cutting unnecessary outdoor lighting during peak swarm evenings may also help reduce the number of insects gathering near entry points. Sealing gaps around doors, windows, vents, and utility lines can make it harder for termites and other pests to get inside.

It also helps to reduce moisture around the home by fixing leaks, improving drainage, and keeping wood or mulch from piling up directly against the foundation. Damp conditions make properties more inviting to termites.

And if you notice repeated swarms indoors or close to the house, it may be time to call a pest professional for an inspection. Catching a problem early is usually much cheaper than dealing with major damage later.

The sheriff's office may have joked about the "6 billion termites," but the moment also served as a vivid reminder that it is indeed "termite season in southeast Louisiana."

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