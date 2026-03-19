Experts flag why pest populations are expected to skyrocket this spring: 'Don't wait ... to take action'

Despite the bleak outlook, the NPMA suggests taking proactive measures to protect your health and home from these critters.

The National Pest Management Association has forecast earlier and more severe pest activity following atypical weather patterns across the U.S. ​

"The experts say that while this winter's polar vortex and heavy snowfall felt brutal to humans, that snow insulates the ground, creating a protective blanket that helped pests survive beneath the surface," the nonprofit organization said last month.

These circumstances, driven in part by human-caused rising global temperatures, have led the NPMA to believe that pests will emerge sooner and in greater numbers nationwide.

A milder winter and drier spring in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions will cause termites, brown marmorated stink bugs, and Asian lady beetles to appear earlier than normal. Meanwhile, ticks and stinging insects, including bees, wasps, and hornets, will increase as temperatures rise.​

In the Southeast, termites, mosquitoes, and ants will likely surge earlier than usual because of a warmer, wetter spring. Flies, cockroaches, and mosquitoes will become an issue during the summer.​

Heavy rainfall across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest during the summer will cause fly and tick populations to spike, leading ants and cockroaches to seek shelter indoors.

Those in the North Central region will likely experience an earlier tick season due to a warmer spring, with late-season rainfall boosting fly and cockroach activity. Should forecasted above-average temperatures hold true midsummer, it will increase pressure from yellowjackets and wasps.

Termite, tick, and mosquito numbers are likely to increase early in what is projected to be a mild, damp spring in the South Central region. Summer storms will then create ideal breeding circumstances for flies.

In states across the Intermountain and Southwest areas, warmer winter temperatures will help cockroaches and flies thrive through spring and summer. Additionally, later monsoons will drive scorpions and spiders indoors.

Lastly, mild winter and spring conditions in the Northwest will draw out ants and stinging insects but also push cockroaches and rodents indoors as they seek water. The North will experience more mosquitoes and flies, while the South will see more yellowjackets and ants.

Despite the bleak outlook, the NPMA suggests taking proactive measures to protect your health and home from these critters. Steps include sealing entry points, eliminating standing water, maintaining your yard, properly storing food, addressing moisture issues, and working with pest control professionals.

"Don't wait until you see pests to take action," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. "The most effective pest management strategy is a proactive one."

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