Health officials issue urgent warning amid shocking surge in cases of deadly disease: 'Possibly leading to an outbreak'

The disease can cause aches and pains, nausea, vomiting, and rash.

Hawaiʻi health officials are urging people to practice caution as dengue cases have grown by more than fourfold this year.

What's happening?

As of late April 2025, Hawaiʻi had confirmed seven travel-related dengue cases. According to the Star Advertiser, this put the state on track to surpass the 16 cases reported in 2024. Only about four cases were reported in previous years, the publication reported.

"The increase in travel-related cases increases the risk of locally acquired infections possibly leading to an outbreak," state officials said in a news release.

Why is dengue concerning?

According to the CDC, dengue fever can cause aches and pains, nausea, vomiting, and rash.

Cases have been surging in recent years, with the World Mosquito Program even calling 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record." In fact, San Diego County confirmed its first-ever locally acquired dengue case in October 2024.

Scientists warn that the mosquitoes that carry vector-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria, West Nile virus, and Zika are expanding their ranges and populations, as a warming planet is creating more hospitable conditions for these insects to survive and breed.

For instance, Finnish scientists recently discovered a mosquito species that had never been recorded in the country, and one recent study found that several mosquito species' populations are set to expand their ranges in the Americas soon.

What's being done about vector-borne diseases?

In its news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health advised people to wear protective clothing, use insect repellent and bed nets, and sleep in air-conditioned rooms when traveling to areas with dengue risk. It also says to avoid mosquito bites for three weeks upon returning home. Eliminating standing water and fixing any holes in screens and windows is advised to avoid mosquito bites at home.

Meanwhile, governments and scientists are looking for ways to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses by culling the population of these insects. For instance, San Diego County quickly sprayed for mosquitoes after confronting its first dengue case. Plus, one county in Florida is using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.