Experts sound alarm on fast-moving threat that could affect millions of Americans if unchecked: 'We won't be prepared'

Our changing environment presents many challenges, and there always seems to be a new one cropping up. One of the most recent is a huge spike in dengue fever, a potentially deadly mosquito-borne illness.

This uptick is occurring during a time when the Trump administration has drastically cut back on climate and health research. According to Yale Climate Connections, this unfortunate pairing could present serious risks to countless Americans.

What's happening?

The Centers for Disease Control reported that around 3,500 American travelers contracted dengue fever in 2024, an 84% spike from the previous year. Dengue outbreaks were also declared in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands last year and have continued into 2025. In the United Kingdom, there was a 50% increase in travel-related dengue, per Yale.

This outbreak is directly connected with our planet's rising temperatures and increased flooding, both of which allow dengue-carrying mosquitoes to thrive. Research into this connection is crucial for understanding how to stem the tide of the virus, but that research just became far more challenging to conduct.

The Trump administration recently slashed the budget at the National Institutes of Health by $18 billion. It also announced that the CDC's budget would be nearly halved and 10,000 members of its workforce would be laid off. These institutions are vital for health and climate research, not only in America but around the world.

Why are these budget cuts important?

The NIH is the single largest source of medical research funding on the planet. The organization's Climate Change and Health Initiative conducted crucial research about the health effects of a changing climate until its funding was cut early this year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The CDC's Climate and Health Program helps public health agencies of all sizes prepare for the health impacts of rising global temperatures, like dengue fever. The agency's funding is being cut by billions, and its workforce is expected to be reduced by 20%.

These cuts, paired with a surge in dengue fever, could result in a significant outbreak of the virus.

"Disease doesn't have national borders," an American vector biologist who wishes to remain anonymous said, per Yale. "I'm worried that if we're not studying it, we're just going to watch it continue to happen and we won't be prepared."

What's being done about the dengue outbreak?

There is no treatment for dengue, which means prevention is key. The CDC recommends being mindful of the health risks associated with vacation destinations. The agency also recommends using bug spray, wearing loose-fitting clothes, and taking steps to control mosquitoes around your home, like removing standing water where they'd lay their eggs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.