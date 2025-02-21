  • Tech Tech

Doctors issue urgent warning as malaria cases are on the rise: 'It will make the world a less safe place'

by Mandy Carr
With extreme weather events happening more frequently, Uganda is experiencing an increase in malaria cases. 

According to the Nile Post, rising temperatures contribute to more extreme weather events, such as unpredictable rainfall and flooding, creating a more favorable environment for mosquitoes to breed. These mosquitoes transmit malaria. 

What's happening?

Uganda used to have consistent seasonal cycles, so stagnant water would dry up. However, with prolonged wet seasons, the water stays around longer. 

Herbert Nabaasa, commissioner for environmental health services at the Ministry of Health, linked rising temperatures, rainfall, and flooding to the increase in malaria cases. Nabaasa also pointed out that the disease is getting harder to treat. 

"Many former treatment regimens are no longer effective, and we are seeing poor responses to medication," Nabaasa said.

Deforestation has also exacerbated the situation because buffer zones have been reduced, causing an increase in malaria infections. 

Why is a rise in malaria cases concerning?

According to Nile Post, "Uganda currently loses an estimated 54 people to malaria daily, with children under five being the most vulnerable group."

Malaria cases can strain local governments because they require money and resources to treat.

In 2022, 608,000 people died of malaria worldwide, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the journal Nature, the U.S. freezing foreign aid and leaving the World Health Organization will affect billions of dollars in annual funding for efforts to mitigate malaria. Researchers say that will cost lives and threaten worldwide security. 

Peter Horby, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Oxford, said, "It will make the world a less safe place." 

What's being done about the rise in malaria cases?

Nile Post reported that Uganda has a five-year strategy for combating climate-related diseases. It includes leadership development, community engagement, and "the construction of climate-resilient health infrastructure." 

Nabaasa said individuals must also do their part by maintaining their homes. This includes removing stagnant water, clearing bushes, and planting trees. 

Experts also say that more funding and collaboration are needed. You can help by donating to climate causes that work to mitigate climate-related illnesses. 

