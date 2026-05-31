Tiny snake found under a rock has Reddit celebrating one of the most overlooked backyard hunters

One tiny snake tucked beneath a rock became a fun moment for wildlife fans online.

A Reddit post on r/snakes titled "Baby/yearling DeKay's Brownsnake I found under a rock" drew attention after the original poster shared photos of the tiny reptile.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The animal was identified as a DeKay's brownsnake, or Storeria dekayi — a small, elusive species found across much of the eastern United States. Despite being widespread, the species is not often seen because it spends much of its time hidden under rocks and logs.

Commenters described DeKay's brownsnakes as harmless slug-eaters that can move through suburban yards largely unnoticed.

Instead of fear, the overall reaction to the post was appreciation for a species that quietly helps gardens by feeding on slugs.

In neighborhoods where people invest time and money in protecting vegetable beds, flowers, and landscaping, a tiny native snake can act as a form of natural pest control.

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DeKay's brownsnakes often persist in suburban spaces, and human landscaping can make sightings more common.

Development brings more people into closer contact with wildlife that was already there. When animals are misunderstood, that overlap can lead to unnecessary harm. Not every backyard snake is dangerous, and some are actually helpful neighbors.

If you find a small snake under a rock, the simplest response is usually the best one: give it space and gently return the cover object so the animal can keep using the shelter.

Learning which species live in your area can also go a long way. Knowing that DeKay's brownsnakes are harmless can reduce panic and help prevent people from killing or relocating animals that are doing no harm.

"I love these tiny little guys. When it rains heavy I have a lot of earthworms come out on my driveway and around, and I often mistake these for them," said one commenter.

"That is just precious," another user wrote.

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