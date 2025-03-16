  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents alarmed over massive changes to lakefront region: 'The most heart-broken were the women in the village'

There is also a ripple effect.

by Alyssa Ochs
There is also a ripple effect.

Photo Credit: iStock

Deforestation around Indonesia's Lake Poso threatens rare plant and animal species that exist nowhere else on Earth. 

The destruction of lands due to the high demand for natural resources is also impacting the lives and culture of the country's Indigenous communities. 

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, deforestation is occurring around the ancient Lake Poso due to oil palm plantations, mining, and farm expansion. 

As a result, various fish species, a unique type of crab, and other threatened species are at a heightened risk of extinction. 

According to Mongabay, "The rapid forest loss around the lake threatens more than just the trees. Forests help to protect Lake Poso's delicate ecosystem by acting as a natural filter."  

Lake Poso also has great cultural significance to the people who call this region home. Traditional communities use this land for fishing, buffalo grazing, and rice fields. However, climate shifts have caused an increase in major floods that threaten their traditional ways of life. Environmental degradation has also played a role. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"The most heart-broken were the women in the village," a local resident shared with The Jakarta Post of 2023 flooding from a hydroelectric dam, per Mongabay. "They were distraught about the future of the children. When the rice fields turned yellow [from flooding] and we couldn't harvest, many started to cry as they saw their hopes drowned by the water."

Forests support vital ecosystems and the diversity of life. When we sacrifice our trees for human demands, we cause species to lose their habitats while impacting water cycles and soil stability. 

There is also the ripple effect of disruption to Indigenous cultures and the loss of traditional knowledge and customs that follows. 

Many Indigenous groups rely upon forests for sources of food, shelter, and medicine. Groups often have deep spiritual connections to the land, giving communities purpose and hope in an ever-changing world as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe

Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

Yes — always 💯

Yes — often 😷

Yes — sometimes 😟

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done to protect vulnerable species and communities?

In Indonesia, researchers are informing the public by publishing their studies about the water chemistry of Lake Poso and the importance of preserving shoreline forests to protect water quality. 

Meanwhile, grassroots organizations and Indigenous community members are trying to protect Lake Poso by advocating for forest protection and traditional farming practices. 

Wherever you live, you can fight the impacts of deforestation by taking local action and joining volunteer tree-planting projects. There are also opportunities to support land rewilding programs to turn monoculture plantations into healthy, thriving mixed-use forests. 

We can also draw inspiration and model examples from successful restoration projects in biodiverse areas like the Amazon rainforest, where efforts have reduced deforestation by around 83%.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x