Man faces jail time after going on years-long bald eagle 'killing spree': 'He hacked them to pieces'

A man who was responsible for the death of thousands of protected birds was finally caught earlier this year, bringing his murderous spree to a halt, USA Today reported.

Travis John Branson pled guilty to several federal charges, including conspiracy, wildlife trafficking, and trafficking bald and golden eagles.

Over several years, federal prosecutors said, Branson repeatedly killed hawks and eagles to sell for profit on the black market, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars and killing an estimated 3,600 birds.

"It was not uncommon for Branson to take upwards of nine eagles at a time," the prosecutors explained. "Not only did Branson kill eagles, but he hacked them into pieces to sell for future profits."

They cited messages between Branson and a co-conspirator — who remains at large — where Branson "repeatedly acknowledged his conduct was criminal," USA Today reported. In one text between Branson and a potential buyer, the man said he could obtain further illegal goods by "going on a killing spree."

Recently, he was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, per the Justice Department's website. He was also ordered to pay $777,250 in restitution.

The press release quoted Edward Grace, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who said: "The unlawful killing of these majestic birds violates federal law and is a profound offense against our nation's cherished natural heritage. Travis Branson's blatant disregard for the law and the sanctity of these protected species highlights the urgent need for stringent enforcement and greater public awareness regarding wildlife trafficking."

Mike Dolson, chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, echoed the massive impact of this cruel poaching. "We are going to feel the impacts of the Flathead Reservation's raptor loss for years to come," he said. "We hope this helps put a stop to illegal poaching on our homelands and gives these birds a chance to recover."

While the damage that Branson did cannot be undone, the consequences of his actions serve as a warning for any other would-be poachers. Instead, cultivating a relationship with nature based on respect and mutual benefit can ensure that more species — including humans, whose survival depends on a healthy food chain — continue to thrive.

