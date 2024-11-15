  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man faces jail time after going on years-long bald eagle 'killing spree': 'He hacked them to pieces'

"We hope this helps put a stop to illegal poaching on our homelands and gives these birds a chance to recover."

by Jenny Allison
"We hope this helps put a stop to illegal poaching on our homelands and gives these birds a chance to recover."

Photo Credit: iStock

A man who was responsible for the death of thousands of protected birds was finally caught earlier this year, bringing his murderous spree to a halt, USA Today reported.

Travis John Branson pled guilty to several federal charges, including conspiracy, wildlife trafficking, and trafficking bald and golden eagles.

Over several years, federal prosecutors said, Branson repeatedly killed hawks and eagles to sell for profit on the black market, raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars and killing an estimated 3,600 birds. 

"It was not uncommon for Branson to take upwards of nine eagles at a time," the prosecutors explained. "Not only did Branson kill eagles, but he hacked them into pieces to sell for future profits."

They cited messages between Branson and a co-conspirator — who remains at large — where Branson "repeatedly acknowledged his conduct was criminal," USA Today reported. In one text between Branson and a potential buyer, the man said he could obtain further illegal goods by "going on a killing spree."

Recently, he was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, per the Justice Department's website. He was also ordered to pay $777,250 in restitution.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

The press release quoted Edward Grace, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who said: "The unlawful killing of these majestic birds violates federal law and is a profound offense against our nation's cherished natural heritage. Travis Branson's blatant disregard for the law and the sanctity of these protected species highlights the urgent need for stringent enforcement and greater public awareness regarding wildlife trafficking."

Mike Dolson, chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, echoed the massive impact of this cruel poaching. "We are going to feel the impacts of the Flathead Reservation's raptor loss for years to come," he said. "We hope this helps put a stop to illegal poaching on our homelands and gives these birds a chance to recover."

While the damage that Branson did cannot be undone, the consequences of his actions serve as a warning for any other would-be poachers. Instead, cultivating a relationship with nature based on respect and mutual benefit can ensure that more species — including humans, whose survival depends on a healthy food chain — continue to thrive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x