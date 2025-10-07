Onlooker captures stunning video as wild animal wanders into underground train station: 'Imagine how lost the poor thing is'

Japanese commuters were surprised to see a wild animal roaming a subway station. Scarlett (@scarlettcb_07) captured a video of the incident and posted it on TikTok.

What's happening?

The video showed a deer curiously approaching a family that was walking through the subway tunnel.

"She has things to do places to be I guess," Scarlett wrote in the video caption.

Scarlett's TikTok followers had quite the range of reactions to seeing a deer in the subway.

"Imagine how lost the poor thing is," said one community member. "Legit the only thing running in its mind is probably 'WHERE TF IS THE GRASS AND GREEN- HOW DO I LEAVE- GET ME OUTTA HERE' "

"The guy: oh deer (pun extremely intended)," replied another.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why are wildlife encounters important?

Between the degradation of natural habitats and the expansion of human habitats, wildlife is being thrust more and more into contact with people. Combined with food incentives from trash or offered directly by people, animal behavior stands to shift in an unproductive direction.

For example, at one point in the video, a boy pets the deer, which is only possible once deer become comfortable with people over repeated exposure. Deer are a vector for Lyme disease, which can be transmitted to humans via ticks. Due to shifting weather patterns, these incidents of transmission are increasing.

Once animals become habituated to the feeding opportunities people present, they can become increasingly aggressive. Worse still, the food offered by people is often harmful.

What's being done about deer interactions?

Increasing habitat protection is the clear way to provide wildlife with all the naturally occurring opportunities they need without having to sniff around human settlements.

Japan is working hard to protect its natural habitat. In 2022, it launched a campaign called 30by30, which aims to protect 30% of its area by 2030. It included this target in its later National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, which includes goals of improving human health through nature protections, integrating the economy with sustainable practices, and aligning with international goals and standards.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.