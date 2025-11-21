Officials called in after wild animal is found in distressing predicament: 'Can make matters far worse'

"It's natural to want to help."

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service safely rescued a deer after its antlers became entangled in electric fencing, ITV News reported.

A video showed the rescue team subduing the animal through restraint and carefully releasing it in under six minutes.

The East Sussex WRAS cautioned people against intervening in such situations. While most people could cut fencing to let an animal loose, the organization warned that letting it run off with fencing, rope, or some other material attached would likely result in it becoming entangled again, and perhaps in a place where the problem would not be noticed in time for a rescue team to intervene.

Instead, the organization asked that the public keep their distance and call a trained rescue authority immediately.

It noted, as the video footage of the rescue showed, that animals can be powerful and dangerous if they become panicked when they are entangled, and letting experts handle the rescue is the best and safest course of action for the animal and the humans.

WRAS founder and operations director Trevor Weeks told ITV News, "It's natural to want to help, but cutting the rope and letting the deer run off still entangled can make matters far worse."

Weeks said that rescuers try to intervene without the use of sedation because it can cause additional stress and can make it more likely that the animal will suffer from a stress-related condition called capture myopathy, which can be fatal. They also try to complete rescues within 30 minutes in order to minimize the risk of this condition.

After the responders first subdue the animal, they can work efficiently on releasing the animal from its entanglement. Weeks explained that deer, in particular, are "high strung and extremely powerful," so rescue attempts by untrained individuals would pose a risk to the animal and to the people attempting a rescue.

The deer that became entangled in the fence got its happy ending as it ran off into a nearby wooded area after rescuers released it.

