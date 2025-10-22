Residents living near US military base outraged after discovering major public hazard: 'Is it in the neighborhood?'

Residents of Deep Creek, Washington, found PFAS contamination in their drinking water, yet no agency will accept responsibility for remediating it, according to KXLY.

What happened?

In 2024, Jean Coultas received test results showing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — also known as "forever chemicals" — in her well water.

Suspecting that the Fairchild Air Force Base was the source, Coultas contacted the military installation. They directed her to Medical Lake officials, who referred her back to the base.

Trapped in bureaucratic limbo, Coultas now funds her own filtration system. "Normally you get it changed every six months. I have to do it every three. That's $300 for him to come out and do that," she said.

Eastern Washington University scientists who have been tracking these contaminants throughout the area concluded that the Fairchild Air Force Base is unlikely to be Coultas' contamination source.

Water testing by the West Plains Water Coalition detected forever chemicals near a fire station, suggesting Fire District 10 may be responsible. Firefighting foam is a common source of PFAS contamination.

"Is the PFAS detected at the fire station just at the fire station? Or is it in the neighborhood? So her suspicion may be aimed towards the Fire District 10 rather than at Fairchild," said John Hancock, president of the West Plains Water Coalition.

Why is PFAS contamination concerning?

PFAS are synthetic chemicals, and they are known as "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment and human bodies indefinitely.

Firefighting foam and various manufacturing processes involve and disseminate these harmful compounds, which accumulate in human blood and organs over time.

Research has linked PFAS exposure to cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, and compromised immune function.

Children face risks of developmental delays and lower birth weights when exposed to forever chemicals, and groundwater contamination puts entire neighborhoods at risk.

Families like Coultas' bear the cost of expensive filtration bills while no entities potentially responsible for the contamination acknowledge fault.

Without accountability, more residents could unknowingly drink tainted water.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

The West Plains Water Coalition plans to analyze samples from both the fire station and Fairchild Air Force Base.

Chemical analysis of each location's PFAS could pinpoint the actual contamination source affecting Deep Creek.

If your home is located near military bases or fire stations, consider asking your local water authority about PFAS testing. Many areas provide free well testing for residents in potentially affected zones.

Contact your representatives and demand tougher PFAS regulations that force polluters to cover cleanup costs. The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed drinking water limits for PFAS, but stronger enforcement will safeguard more families.

Get a certified water filter if tests show PFAS in your water. Choose filters specifically certified for PFAS removal rather than filters marketed for removing general contaminants.

