Researchers make troubling discovery after residents report changes in their backyards — and it could have widespread impact

Mounting research shows birds have been disappearing at a staggering rate since the 1970s due to our rapidly changing climate, sparking concerns among nature lovers and bird watchers.

What's happening?

As Cleveland.com reported, residents in Northeast Ohio have noticed fewer birds visiting their backyards in recent years. Rising temperatures are likely a major culprit, as warmer weather makes it harder for birds to find insects when they return from winter migration.

With hotter springtime weather in the northern U.S., insects hatch sooner than usual, and birds arriving from the south miss their chance to find easy food sources. When fall and winter come back around, some birds may not even migrate because it's not cold enough, disrupting their natural survival instincts.

According to a study published in the journal Science and shared by Cornell University, the North American bird population has decreased by nearly 3 billion in just 50 years. Since 1970, forests have lost 1 billion birds, while more than 720 million birds have disappeared from grasslands.

The research also found that aerial insectivores — birds such as swallows, nighthawks, and flycatchers — have declined by 32%. Coastal shorebird populations have fallen by one-third as well.

Cornell said some of the main species affected are common birds including blackbirds, warblers, finches, snowbirds, and Eastern and Western Meadowlarks.

While our warming planet likely contributes the most to declining bird populations, other reasons for their disappearance include habitat loss, pesticide use, and collisions with power lines and other infrastructure.

Why are disappearing birds concerning?

Birds are an important part of healthy ecosystems worldwide, as they eat insects that grow in our gardens, pollinate wildflowers and foods we enjoy such as bananas and nutmeg, and disperse seeds. Having fewer birds in our backyards is not just a depressing prospect, but it could also threaten food security and lead to increased pest issues.

In addition, the sheer number of birds disappearing indicates a larger biodiversity crisis, as our warming world impacts every species in some way. The fact that two-thirds of North American birds are at risk of extinction, as the National Audubon Society reported, is a major concern.

What's being done about declining bird populations?

Cleveland.com suggested leaving foods such as winterberry and other berries out for birds in the fall and winter and keeping your yard a bit messy so that birds have sources of seeds if they stop by.

Some birds have made a major comeback recently, including Siberian cranes in China and Russia and turtle doves in the United Kingdom. Conservation efforts in remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean have also saved one of the world's rarest birds, a yellow finch called the Wilkins' bunting.

We can ensure the survival of our feathered friends by planting native flowers that will attract birds and controlling pests without chemicals.

