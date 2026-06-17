Firefighters responding to water main break end up helping capture alligator that eluded officials for years

"When we tried getting it, it just got agitated and ran away."

Firefighters sent to a water main break in Davie, Florida, instead found themselves helping police contain an alligator — one that officials said had worried nearby residents for the last two years.

What happened?

According to Local 10 News, at about 5:18 a.m., Davie Fire Rescue crews were called to the 3900 block of Southwest 84th Terrace because of a reported water main break. Once there, responders discovered the situation involved more than damaged infrastructure.

Davie Fire Rescue spokesperson Jessica Montes told Local 10 News that, "Upon arrival, firefighters were advised that an alligator was present in the water."

As the animal headed toward a nearby yard, firefighters and Davie police worked to contain it before it got away. Officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had been trying for the past two years to capture the alligator after repeated concerns from local residents.

Davie Fire Captain Chris Pelosi said the first attempt to grab the gator only made it more erratic.

"When we tried getting it, it just got agitated and ran away."

He said officers then used a K9 leash to help control it: "PD was able to get the little K9 leash out. They kind of got it around the neck so it was kind of doing a little death roll, so we corralled it against the wall."

Why does it matter?

In South Florida, neighborhoods, stormwater systems, canals, and utility infrastructure often overlap with the areas alligators travel through, rest in, or hunt around.

The animal was moving through a built environment that had expanded into its range. A water main break, standing water, and a residential yard can quickly become part of the same scene when people and wildlife share increasingly limited space.

The animal had already drawn attention from neighbors for years, raising safety concerns. Officials said no injuries were reported, and the gator was later turned over to the FWC.

What are people saying?

Pelosi said responders had to improvise during the capture. "I always see on TV, they just throw a towel over its head, so I just kind of walked up, just threw the towel," he said.

Local 10 News spoke to nearby resident Linda Stover, who said she "just heard all the trucks."

"I had no idea there was an alligator outside my house," she said.

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