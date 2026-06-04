Tampa family feared a break-in at 3 a.m. before police found a huge alligator hissing in the pool

A Tampa family who thought someone was trying to break into their home instead learned that a massive alligator had wandered onto the property and slipped into the backyard pool.

According to CBS News, the Tampa Police Department said officers went to the home shortly after 3 a.m. on March 29 after the family reported a suspected intruder. The officers found an alligator swimming in the home's pool.

The video from the scene captured the family's scare in a few unforgettable words.

As one officer approached the pool, he said, "He's huge," and after the animal hissed, he responded, "Good God."

A nuisance alligator trapper was called to the home and successfully removed the reptile, allowing the family to finally get some rest.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said alligator courtship starts in early April, and mating follows in May or June. The animals are more active, more territorial, and more likely to appear in unusual places then.

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Human development has pushed farther into wetlands and other natural habitats, and pools and other constructed bodies of water can be appealing to wildlife on the move.

That overlap can make wildlife seem like it is invading an area. In many cases, however, the animals are following long-established instincts through increasingly fragmented habitats.

Wildlife officials recommend giving alligators plenty of space, keeping pets away from the water's edge, and staying especially cautious during mating season.

Homeowners can also reduce the odds of a close encounter by checking yards and pool areas before letting pets out at night, avoiding feeding wildlife, and staying mindful around water sources.

If an alligator appears to threaten people, pets, or property, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said residents should contact the state's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).

In situations like the one in Tampa, trained responders and licensed trappers are the safest solution.

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