  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener issues warning about dangers of deceptively beautiful flowers blooming in her yard: 'I wanted to leave them so badly'

"Thank you so much for pulling them!"

by Megan Lewis
"Thank you so much for pulling them!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

As efforts to remove invasive species and make space for native plants continue, it's not always easy, especially when the invaders are deceptively beautiful. 

Home gardener Cara (@plants_n_rants) recently shared a TikTok video showing that the side of her yard had sprouted lovely purple wildflowers. Sadly, she identified them as Dame's Rocket, an invasive species known for spreading quickly and outcompeting native plants. "This lovely wildflower is actually invasive," she said in the video's captions. 

@plants_n_rants Idk why but I was stressing about this voiceover lmao #gardening #invasiveplants #ohio ♬ Aesthetic - DJ Aurier

Despite her sadness over needing to remove these beautiful flowers, Cara got to work pulling the plants before they could seed — a crucial step in preventing their return next year. Though reluctant to remove such pretty blooms, she salvaged a few for vases so she could enjoy them just a little longer. 

Cara said in a comment, "I wanted to leave them SOO badly but I'm trying to make my yard into a native-plant-only zone." 

In the video, Cara emphasizes the importance of proper disposal, reminding fellow gardeners not to compost invasive plants but to throw them in the trash to prevent further spread. 

Removing invasive species is crucial because they disrupt local ecosystems, crowd out native plants, and reduce biodiversity. Native plants, on the other hand, support a healthier environment by providing essential food and habitat for pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds, which are all key players in protecting our food supply. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Replacing traditional lawns with eco-friendly alternatives like native-plant gardens, clover, buffalo grass, and methods like xeriscaping can significantly reduce water use, eliminate the need for harmful pesticides, and lower maintenance requirements. 

These sustainable landscapes are more resilient to local climate conditions and promote soil health. Even partially replacing a conventional lawn with native or low-maintenance options can make a big impact, helping restore ecological balance and support wildlife. 

Beyond being conducive to wildlife, native-plant gardens benefit humans by improving air and water quality, reducing allergy-causing grass pollen, lowering maintenance costs, and creating calming, beautiful spaces that enhance mental well-being. 

One commenter praised the video as a "beautiful and informative post," while another exclaimed, "Thank you so much for pulling them!" 

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The responses highlight how small, thoughtful actions in our own yards can inspire and educate others about the importance of protecting native ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x