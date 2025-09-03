  • Outdoors Outdoors

Melting ice reveals skeletal remains of curious structure not seen in decades — here's what's happening

Glaciers in the Alps are retreating at record speed.

by Geri Mileva
Glaciers in the Alps are retreating at record speed.

Continuous glacier melt has caused an old ski lift to resurface in the Dachstein Glacier, Austria. This rapid glacial retreat is a visible warning of how a warming Earth is reshaping the Alps.

What's happening?

According to Snow Brains, glaciers in the European Alps are retreating at record speed because of rising global temperatures, with some losing up to four inches of ice per day during summer heat waves.

At Dachstein, the changes have been dramatic with a summer heat wave uncovering the Hunerkogel, a ski lift built in 1969 and buried under ice in the late 1970s. Because it is melting faster than new snowfall can replace it, the Dachstein Glacier continues to shrink.

In fact, the Hallstätter Glacier, part of the Dachstein system, lost nearly six meters of ice between 2021 and 2024, according to data from the World Glacier Monitoring Service.

Why is this concerning?

Beyond a historic curiosity, the resurfaced ski lift shows how fast glaciers are disappearing. In a Copernicus report, 2024 was noted to have been the warmest year in the history of Europe. Due to the heat, glaciers in all European regions lost ice.

The effects of high glacier mass loss go beyond the Alps. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points to melting glaciers and ice sheets as the biggest cause of rising sea levels worldwide. And when sea levels rise, the whole world is affected. Storm surges and floods become more destructive, freshwater supplies wane, and ecosystems are disrupted.

Extreme weather events have always existed, but scientists agree that human-driven warming is intensifying them, making floods, storms, and heat waves more destructive for communities.

What's being done about the glacial retreat?

All sectors are working together to find solutions. Scientists continue to monitor glaciers worldwide, while governments are supporting initiatives that help reduce pollution.

Communities and policymakers are also exploring approaches like encouraging public transport, reducing plastic use, and expanding the adoption of solar power and electric vehicles.

Although glaciers like Dachstein may never return to their former size, these solutions can collectively reduce reliance on gas, coal, and oil and slow down further loss.

