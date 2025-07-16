Mountain villagers scramble as melting glaciers disrupt their way of life: 'Sometimes, we lose entire crops'

"We now depend on rain, which is rarely sufficient."

Pakistan's mountain communities are experiencing the devastating effects of accelerating glacial retreat, with rising temperatures transforming their water sources into unpredictable threats. Rapidly changing ice patterns are disrupting ways of life, forcing families to abandon traditional farming practices and exposing locals to increasing risks of flooding and ongoing droughts.

What's happening?

In Upper Kalam's Oshu village, 55-year-old Asim Ali watched helplessly as rising waters from the Swat River surged into his stone house. The flooding, triggered by accelerated glacier melting and heavy rains, led many villagers to place sandbags around their homes to protect their belongings, according to The Express Tribune.

"The water flow in River Swat has been increasing every summer due to the rapid melting of glaciers and erratic rainfalls," Asim said. "We now depend on rain, which is rarely sufficient. Sometimes, we lose entire crops to drought or sudden floods."

Pakistan is home to over 7,253 glaciers — more than anywhere outside of the polar regions — including major formations such as Baltoro, Biafo, and Batura, which feed critical river systems.

Environmental expert Shafiqur Rehman warned that temperatures are rising faster in the Himalayan region than the global average, with some glaciers losing up to five meters of thickness per year. For generations, villagers have relied on glacier-fed irrigation to cultivate crops, but changing water patterns is making such farming increasingly uncertain.

"As temperatures rise, glaciers are receding at an alarming rate, triggering ecological, social, and economic consequences," Rehman said.

Why is glacier retreat important?

Glaciers serve as natural reservoirs, storing water and releasing it gradually throughout the year. Their accelerating melting (as a result of increasing global temperatures) creates several complex effects in the region and across the world.

Glacial retreat also threatens infrastructure and local health. Storm surge becomes even more dangerous when natural ice barriers disappear, and contaminated floodwaters can spread waterborne diseases throughout communities.

What's being done about glacier retreat?

In Upper Kalam, people are working to rebuild damaged infrastructure and transporting stones from nearby mountains to restore their homes and create better flood defenses, per The Express Tribune. Researchers and governments are also hoping to increase their focus on early warning systems for flash floods and ongoing monitoring for glacial behavior.

At home, reducing your energy consumption helps to decrease the pollution that drives the threats to glacial ice formations. Switching to LEDs, choosing local produce, and supporting companies that prioritize renewable energy and sustainable practice can all make a difference in protecting these vital ice systems.

