Cyclist seeks advice after run-in with truck that resulted in broken knee: 'I personally feel that I had the right of way'

We can all appreciate getting some fresh air, whether it be through a jog, run, or bike ride. As the saying generally goes when in public: Watch out for the other person.

One Redditor who enjoys cycling shared their experience on the subreddit r/Cycling, detailing their run-in with the front of a truck that was pulling up into a car wash. While riding in the bike lane, the original poster unfortunately got hit by the driver, resulting in a broken knee and staples placed in their head.

"I want to know who is at fault. I personally feel that I had the right of way, and he pulled in & did not stop. So I really need advice," said the injured Redditor.

Infrastructure to support biking has improved in recent years. Recently, a Denver-based nonprofit consultancy, City Thread, helped accelerate the completion of 335 miles of bike lanes in just two years for cities across the United States, giving riders more access in metropolitan areas.

In the U.S., the Department of Transportation found that bicycle lanes increase ridership, as well as improve pedestrian safety by keeping cyclists off sidewalks. Meanwhile, the California Bicycle Coalition found that 96% of riders felt safer on protected lanes.

Bike riding benefits not just the riders, but the community as well. With more bicycle lanes and riders to fill them, the number of cars on the road is reduced and air quality improves.

Using a bicycle to commute, even for just two days a week, can reduce the amount of harmful pollutants in the air by up to two tons per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is unclear which type of bike lane the OP was riding in before getting hit, but as is the case in all public areas, people using any mode of transportation should always proceed with caution.

Based on the information the OP shared, they received a lot of support, with one user commenting: "He definitely was at fault and should've yielded the right of way."

Another user echoed the sentiment by adding: "If you were following the rules of the road, going the right direction, stopping and yielding where required to, then it's the driver's fault."

There are many ways to get around, and it can be achieved in a way that is safer, cleaner, and with keeping people's safety in mind.

