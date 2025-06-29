Passionate artist puts talents toward helping wildlife: 'It's incredibly rewarding'

"All the pieces completed for this project only show the habitats and species that I have seen on my visits."

An artist in Netley, England, is funding conservation efforts with their artwork. Cy Baker has been creating pen-and-ink drawings of nature reserves across the U.K. and using the funds raised to support conservation projects.

According to reports by the Southern Daily Echo, Baker has already raised £8,511 (about $11,525) for nature recovery efforts at different Wildlife Trusts spread throughout the U.K.

Baker has visited multiple Wildlife Trust nature reserves. Inspired by the stunning natural landscapes he witnessed firsthand, he began drawing to share these spots with more people.

"Despite so much nature loss in the U.K., much remains, particularly on the Wildlife Trust reserves," Baker told the Southern Daily Echo. "All the pieces completed for this project only show the habitats and species that I have seen on my visits, so the artworks really are a reflection of what people might experience if they visit these special places."

Baker drew 53 sketches during his visits to the nature reserves and also painted two other artworks. Many of his pieces feature wildlife Baker spotted firsthand while exploring. The red squirrel, for example, is a popular animal in Baker's drawings.

"It's incredibly rewarding to know that these pieces, which reflect what I actually saw at each site, will now help fund the protection of those same places," Baker told the Southern Daily Echo.

Thanks to Baker's art collection, the project is expected to bring in a total of £13,000 (about $17,500) for The Wildlife Trusts. Preserving local landscapes helps maintain the unique biodiversity of the region.

The U.K. has experienced a significant decline in wildlife populations, as a report found that 41% of U.K. species have declined since the 1970s. However, thanks to Baker and other community members passionate about conservation, they are taking the necessary actions to help those populations recover.

"Cy's artistic talent and his deep connection to Hampshire's landscapes have provided a unique way to raise both awareness and funds for conservation," Elenya Lendon, marketing and communications manager at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, told the Southern Daily Echo.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





