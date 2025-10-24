National Park Service to use surprising method to eliminate aggressive pest — here's the plan

Sometimes fire is the answer. The National Park Service is turning to a controlled blaze to fight back against invasive plant species in one of Ohio's favorite natural spaces.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that officials have plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which stretches from Akron to Cleveland, in the coming months. The burns are meant to take out invasive plant species that have aggressively spread — a problem homeowners know can be a nightmare to deal with. The idea is to restore the native vegetation and improve soil health. And, ironically, this controlled fire approach will actually reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.

Park staff will light up carefully chosen sites, including a 40-acre plot where the Richfield Coliseum once stood and a 129-acre stretch in the Terra Vista Natural Study Area. Smaller burns are planned for Boston Township and the Brookside Wetland near Independence, with brush piles in Peninsula also slated for clearing.

Before any flames are lit, experts will assess conditions like wind direction, humidity, and temperature to ensure smoke doesn't impact nearby roads or communities. According to officials, all this work is expected to be completed by May 2026.

While setting fires might sound counterintuitive, it's a time-tested method of ecosystem management. Controlled burns clear out invasive plants that choke out native species and steal vital nutrients from the soil. Once those invaders are gone, native plants have a better chance to thrive, ultimately strengthening local ecosystems and helping prevent erosion.

For homeowners facing similar battles with stubborn invasives, you can reclaim your yard with smarter landscaping. Rewilding your yard with native species helps cut down on water use and maintenance while keeping your soil healthy. Replacing even part of your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save you money and time. And not only will you have lower water bills, but your yard will invite more pollinators that protect our food supply. That's a win-win for homeowners and the planet.

