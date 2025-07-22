  • Outdoors Outdoors

Men face steep penalties for serious crime on public beach: 'Implications of the offense cannot be ignored'

The men's lawyer told the court they were only fishermen taking a break, but the magistrate found this story weak.

by Leslie Sattler
The men's lawyer told the court they were only fishermen taking a break, but the magistrate found this story weak.

Photo Credit: iStock

A magistrate has refused bail for five men allegedly caught cutting mangrove trees at Sandspit Beach in Karachi, Pakistan, reported The News International.

Judicial Magistrate Inaamullah Phulpoto rejected the men's request for release on June 13 after examining the case details. The group was taken into custody on June 4 when a forest officer alerted local police.

The magistrate's ruling emphasized the importance of mangroves in local areas. When police found the men, they had allegedly cut nearly 4,000 pounds of wood using an electric saw. Cutting these trees harms nature's ability to protect coasts during storms and deprives fish and other aquatic animals of their homes. 

Mangroves trap carbon that would otherwise warm our air. Their thick roots clean water and create places where fish grow, providing food and jobs to people living nearby. When you keep mangroves healthy, you help the planet and local towns.

The men's lawyer told the court they were only fishermen taking a break, but the magistrate did not appear to be persuaded by this story.

"The environmental implications of the offence cannot be ignored. Mangroves are a national asset, and their destruction has long-term consequences for coastal resilience, marine life, and climate regulation," the magistrate wrote in the decision.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

This court case shows Pakistan taking stronger action against people who harm natural ecosystems. The men now face legal charges under regular criminal law and special forest protection rules, part of a broader effort to keep coastal plants safe.

"In view of the seriousness of the offence, the environmental harm caused, the recovery of stolen property, and the potential for the accused to abscond or tamper with evidence, I am of the considered view that the applicants have not made out a case for the grant of bail at this stage," the magistrate stated in his written ruling.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x