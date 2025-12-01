Experts issue warning as harmful creatures spread into new territory: 'We immediately realized how serious this could be'

The Cuban tree frog, invasive to the Caribbean, has shown no signs of slowing its spread. According to Wageningen Marine Research, the amphibian has touched down on another island.

What's happening?

The St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation found several Cuban tree frogs in January and February. However, resident reports suggest that they may have been introduced to St. Eustatius as early as 2022.

The frogs have since established themselves on the island. "When we first found the frogs, we immediately realized how serious this could be," Julian Thibaudier, a biologist, told Wageningen Marine Research. "The Cuban tree frog is notorious for spreading rapidly and displacing native species."

The frogs were introduced via foreign plant shipments.

Why is it important to push out invasive species?

As Thibaudier explained, invasive species such as the Cuban tree frog displace native species, unbalancing local ecosystems.

This could be especially devastating to St. Eustatius since the small island's ecosystem is especially vulnerable to invasive species. According to Island Conservation, islands are often home to unique flora and fauna. If an invasive species depletes native food sources — as they're known to do — the indigenous species have nowhere to go.

To preserve this delicate balance, the Cuban tree frog must be driven out. While islands are particularly vulnerable to the threats posed by invasive species, this is a global issue. Studies have shown that the collective harm done to crops, infrastructure, and more by invasive species has added trillions of dollars to global debt.

What's being done about the Cuban tree frog?

The parks foundation, known as STENAPA, is adding mild citric acid to freshwater pools to make them inhospitable Cuban tree frog breeding sites. Experts are also calling for tighter security measures. "Our finding underlines the need for stricter biosecurity, especially for shipments of live plants coming into the Caribbean," Thibaudier said.

If you'd like to keep out invasive species in your area, planting a native lawn will support your local ecosystem and give native species vital resources.

