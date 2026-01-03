Officials issue warning over travel to popular tourist destination due to concerning disease — here's what you need to know

The CDC has issued a Level 2 travel notice, advising travelers to take enhanced precautions.

Dozens of people, mostly children, have died from mosquito-borne viruses in Cuba since July.

What's happening?

Of the 33 cases, most were attributed to chikungunya, with the others attributed to dengue, CBS News reported. Twenty-one of the deaths were children.

Chikungunya first emerged in the country in July, quickly spreading to all 15 provinces.

According to CBS, the government blamed the outbreak on "lack of hygiene, accumulated garbage," and people storing water in tanks due to the frequent inaccessibility of clean tap water.

Why are mosquito-borne illnesses concerning?

Chikungunya often manifests as fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, scientists have warned that the warming of our planet is helping disease-carrying mosquitoes expand their ranges and active seasons, increasing the odds of more outbreaks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

One example is a "super hybrid" mosquito capable of spreading West Nile virus, which is expanding its range across North America. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is warning residents about the emergence of an invasive tiger mosquito that is normally found in tropical and subtropical regions.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

The CDC has issued a Level 2 travel notice for Cuba, advising travelers to take enhanced precautions.

To help prevent the contraction of this virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the agency recommends using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors. It also advises vaccination for anyone traveling to an area with an active outbreak.

Another way authorities are trying to help solve the problem is through mosquito eradication programs. One Florida county, for instance, is utilizing X-rays to sterilize male mosquitoes. Everyday people can also take action by eliminating mosquitoes from their own yard. One homeowner shared an easy trick to help keep these bloodsuckers at bay.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.