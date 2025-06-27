Resident springs into action after making surprising discovery at construction site: 'Never in a million years did I think we'd save so many'

When Lori Lilley first set foot on a drained lakebed in the middle of a Pennsylvania construction site, she had a modest goal: rescuing a single mud-covered turtle.

"I made the comment, 'If I just save one, I'll be happy,'" Lilley told the Reading Eagle.

But one turtle turned into 33 — and Lilley quickly became a local hero for vulnerable wildlife.

"Never in a million years did I think we'd save so many," Lilley told the Eagle. "I'm so thrilled."

Her actions have earned praise from wildlife advocates, who say Lilley exemplifies how one person can make a difference in protecting local species during environmental disruption.

Crystal Lake in Berks County has long been a habitat for these turtles — and a source of drinking water for some 30,000 households. But the lake was heavily polluted, needing to be drained and restored to protect locals and wildlife.

The Mount Penn Borough Municipal Authority, which owns the lake, started the restoration after securing nearly $700,000 in state and federal funding. The project will protect local drinking water, manage stormwater, and restore wetland habitats.

Though the restoration plan included measures to protect aquatic life, it faced major setbacks. Delays pushed the project several months behind schedule, and the lake was drained in early winter — an especially dangerous time, as turtles were entering hibernation and fish were becoming inactive beneath the lake's ice-covered surface.

As a result of the poorly timed drainage, over 100 fish and at least 30 turtles died. After learning about the situation on social media in March, Lilley took action. She secured permission from the landowner and partnered with Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to rescue the surviving turtles trapped in the drained and polluted lakebed.

All 33 reptiles are in the care of Aark and reportedly doing well. A representative for the center told the Eagle that some turtles had "ingested fishing line," another marker of pollution. But they are resilient creatures. One even laid eggs, and several others are pregnant, offering hope for the next generation of turtles in the area.

But not all of the rescued turtles were native to Pennsylvania. Among them were two red-eared sliders and one yellow-bellied slider, animals likely introduced by people who had abandoned pets in the lake. Aark plans to rehome these turtles as pets rather than return them to the wild.

The lake restoration is expected to be completed by late spring or summer 2026, at which point the rehabilitated turtles — and their offspring — will be released back into their natural habitat.

"I am so excited," Lilley told the Eagle. "We'll have babies to put back in the lake."

Lilley has a habit of rescuing wildlife in need. She's helped baby squirrels, frogs, and other aquatic beings over the years, driven by a deep respect for wildlife.

"People seem to think, 'Oh, it's just one turtle, one squirrel, one frog,'" Lilley said. "No, it's not. It's one here, one there. And that adds up to way too many. These creatures are just so innocent. They're just doing what they know how to do to survive."

If you're hoping to help local wildlife, take a page out of Lilley's book. Before attempting a rescue on private property or at an active construction site, always seek permission from the landowner or managing authority. Not only is it a legal requirement, but it also ensures your safety and the safety of at-risk wildlife.

Equally important is partnering with wildlife professionals, like Lilley did with the rehab and education center. Reputable professionals can provide guidance, medical care, and proper relocation plans. Responsible rescue work protects wildlife and ecosystems, ensuring your good intentions lead to real, lasting impact.

