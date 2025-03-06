Florida officials brave freezing waters to make daring rescues: 'Spirit of dedication'

After a record-setting winter storm dumped six to eight inches of snow in parts of Florida, members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sprang into action, safeguarding a vulnerable species.

As reported by UPI, a pair of FWC officers in Gulf County braved freezing waters to rescue at-risk sea turtles amid the "historic weather event." An Instagram post from MyFWC Florida Fish & Wildlife (@myfwc) detailed the actions of dedicated officers who saved 30 sea turtles.

"Their hard work exemplifies the spirit of dedication to our mission to protect wildlife for their long-term success," read the post.

Since 2008, the Florida state agency has been on a mission to protect Florida's wildlife and natural habitats, not only for the benefit of the flora and fauna but for us too.

A thriving ecosystem also supports a healthy economy. And ultimately, conservation safeguards biodiversity, which is essential for life on Earth. For example, Florida's loggerhead turtles crush and eat clams, crabs, and other hard-shelled prey, recycling key nutrients and maintaining ocean floor sediments.

Unfortunately, changes in climate are creating new challenges. As global temperatures have warmed, the air has begun holding more moisture, per National Geographic. This has contributed to an intensification of extreme weather events.

In Florida, the cold weather can be dangerous for sea turtles because they become cold-stunned when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees, making them weak and unable to swim, per the FWC.

"Cold-stunned sea turtles might float listlessly in the water, on or near shore," the agency explained. "Although these turtles can appear to be dead, they are often still alive."

If you spot an injured or distressed sea turtle, the FWC established a Wildlife Alert Hotline for residents to take action and report them. Biologists then coordinate with FWC-authorized Marine Turtle Permit holders trained to rescue sea turtles.

"Our officers, staff, and partners are still working diligently to search and rescue cold-stunned sea turtles across our northwest coastlines," officials said in the post.

The FWC also has a Resiliency Team focused on the research and planning necessary for Florida's wildlife to adapt and recover after extreme weather events.

The agency's overall efforts, like the cold-water rescue of the sea turtles, are garnering appreciation from Floridians.

"Much gratitude to these wonderful individuals for aiding these way too chilled tortoises," wrote one commenter on Newsbreak's repost of UPI's coverage.

"Thanks sooooo much FWC! We appreciate ya," added an Instagrammer.

