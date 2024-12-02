Cyclist left speechless after attempting to navigate busy crosswalk: 'What do they expect you to do?'

"The nerve to honk at someone you almost hit in the crosswalk."

Even though crosswalks are designed for pedestrians, not bikers, it seems like it should be common sense for drivers to stop when anyone is crossing the street.

One unlucky biker found out the hard way that just because people should do something doesn't mean they will. However, that can be a life-or-death predicament when it's a cyclist versus a machine coming down the road.

In the /f***cars subreddit, a cyclist posted a video of their attempt to cross a bustling intersection in Istanbul.

After letting a few cars pass, they started biking across, only to be honked at and nearly run over by an aggressive driver. In the footage, you can see the driver gesturing at the cyclist as if to say, "What the heck do you think you're doing?!"

"This happens every day," the original poster wrote.

To be fair, the crosswalk seems poorly designed since it doesn't have signals or stoplights to let pedestrians know when it is safe to cross. Some commenters said signals aren't common in non-Westernized countries since they're expensive, which could explain the haphazard design.

Still, vehicles nearing a crosswalk are required to yield to pedestrians, though according to Plaintiff Magazine, this only applies to cyclists if they get off their bicycles and walk.

Even though the biker didn't follow the technicalities of the law, it's common courtesy to give anyone trying to cross a congested street the right of way. While it may stop traffic for a few seconds, it could help avoid a serious accident and save a life.

Cycling in busy urban areas can be dangerous, but the rewards can outweigh the risks if your city has designated bicycle paths on main roads.

For one, bicycles don't require gas or insurance, so you'll save a ton of money if that's your primary way of getting around. You'll also be helping the planet by reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases in the air from car exhaust.

For most people, it's not practical to renounce car ownership, but it can benefit your wallet and the planet for shorter commutes, such as to your neighborhood grocery store or other shops.

You can also opt for public transportation, such as city buses and trains, and an electric car if you want an eco-friendly vehicle that's cheaper to maintain than a gas-powered car. There are plenty of ways to travel lightly on this planet, and that doesn't have to mean biking everywhere.

But if you do choose a two-wheeled vehicle to get from point A to B, make sure to look both ways before you cross the road, especially if you live in a big city.

"You're in the middle of the road, what do they expect you to do? Fly?" one commenter said about the harrowing Reddit post.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.