Olympian sounds alarm as warming winters wipe out cross-country skiing's snow

"We're skiing in T-shirts some of the time."

Olympian Julia Kern has built her career around snow. Now, she is using her voice to help protect it.

The cross-country skier, coming off a packed season of Olympic and World Cup racing, has become increasingly outspoken about climate action as warming winters put the future of her sport at risk.

For Kern, the issue is deeply personal. It is tied to the places she trains and the courses she races on.

Her advocacy has grown out of what she has seen firsthand. In an interview with Yale Climate Connections, Kern described how shrinking snowpack and increasingly unpredictable winters are already reshaping cross-country skiing.

Many ski areas now rely on artificial snow just to operate, and midwinter thaws can leave race courses slushy before freezing temperatures turn them to ice.

"Now, most cross-country ski areas have to have some form of snowmaking capability to even be viable in the winter," Kern told Yale Climate Connections. "All of my world championships that I've experienced have been really warm, slushy conditions where we're skiing in T-shirts some of the time."

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The impacts extend beyond the race season. Kern, who lives in Vermont, said wildfire smoke from Canada last year also interfered with her offseason training, with poor air quality keeping her from training outdoors for several weeks.

Pollution from oil, coal, and gas production and use is fueling extreme weather, warmer winters, and dirtier air. Kern has joined other elite athletes in calling on international sports organizations to stop accepting sponsorship from major fuel companies.

Reducing pollution and investing in climate solutions could help preserve winter recreation, protect clean air for outdoor activity, and support mountain towns and local businesses that depend on the snow season. For everyday people, that could mean healthier communities, safer conditions outside, and a better shot at keeping winter traditions alive.

Kern's efforts have included both public advocacy and direct engagement. Along with raising awareness about the changes she is witnessing, YCC noted that she and other Olympians were planning to meet with elected officials in Washington, D.C., to advocate for climate solutions.

The visibility of elite sports can raise awareness about the need to work toward a cooler, more stable future.

"I have the privilege to have a platform, and so I want to use it," Kern said.

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