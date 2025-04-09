More than 400 Olympians issue plea for bold action on pressing issue: 'We can't afford to wait'

As climate change intensifies, some Olympians have united to address their concerns. In an open letter, they urged the incoming leader of the International Olympic Committee to make protecting the planet a top priority, as reported by Earth.org.

The Olympics unite elite athletes from around the world to perform at the highest levels of competition, pushing the limits of human performance in ways beyond imagination.

However, competing in regions with rising temperatures, wildfires, floods, and droughts is challenging even for the most mentally and physically fit. These worsening environmental conditions prompted 406 Olympians from 89 countries to sign an open letter.

Near the end of March, the IOC members gathered in Costa Navarino, Greece, to elect a new president. Ahead of the election, the Olympians released an open letter urging the future leader to put sustainability at the forefront, ensuring the Games endure for future generations.

Many Olympians come from some of the world's most climate-vulnerable areas, representing regions like Kenya, Zambia, Pakistan, Colombia, Laos, and small island nations. "Here in Kenya and around the world, we're already experiencing the harsh realities of climate change," said Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa's record holder in the men's 100-meter dash.

High temperatures affect the performance of athletes, from sleep loss to accelerated dehydration. It also impacts Winter Olympic sports with shorter winters and unreliable snowfalls.

"As a winter Olympian and a mother of two, I feel so strongly that the next IOC President must prioritize care for the planet," five-time Olympic medallist in bobsleigh for the U.S., Elana Meyers Taylor, stated.

The Olympic Games' carbon footprint is massive as athletes, organizers, journalists, and fans travel in from around the world. The Olympians call for bold action to cut carbon emissions, including strict standards on high-polluting sponsors. They are hopeful that the Olympics can become a model of sustainability.

"I can't have any bigger dream than a future in which my children can thrive," double Olympic champion sailor and IOC Sustainability Ambassador Hannah Mills said.

"We can't afford to wait. Protecting our planet must be a top priority so that both athletes and communities can thrive in a cleaner, more sustainable world," Omanyala added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.