Father shares harrowing story after son is attacked by crocodile: 'He had puncture wounds'

A Texan teenager survived a recent crocodile attack while vacationing in Mexico, according to KFDM.

What's happening?

Sixteen-year-old Ashton Wise was visiting Cozumel with his family when he went out for night snorkeling with some friends. When Ashton was in the water, one friend on the shore, Wyatt, spotted the crocodile. He shone and shook a flashlight in an attempt to warn Ashton, but it was too late. The crocodile bit Ashton and rolled, bringing him underwater.

Ashton struck the crocodile and got loose, while another friend, Cooper, helped him out of the water. Wyatt ran to get help. Ashton's father, Traye, got the news, and they went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"He had puncture wounds on his back and arms and it ripped away a one inch piece of skin," said Traye, per KFDM. "The doctor stitched up Traye and we went back to the hotel."

Why are crocodile attacks important?

As natural habitats become degraded and people spend more time in close proximity to animals, the behaviors of wildlife can change. Repeated exposure can increase an animal's comfort level with humans, including the feeding opportunities they present. This can be as simple as targeting trash humans leave behind, but in this case, people can easily become prey.

Despite this danger, people have routinely tempted fate when it comes to crocodiles. This includes other swimmers in Mexico, campers in Australia, and boaters in Sri Lanka.

What's being done about crocodile attacks?

Protecting natural habitats through strong local action can ensure that wildlife has all the resources it needs to survive and thrive without being tempted by the opportunities that humans present.

Ashton Wise isn't likely to stop snorkeling, according to his father.

"He's in good spirits and he's a tough kid," said Traye, according to KFDM. "I'm sure he'll do it again during another trip."

