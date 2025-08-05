Scientists launch first-of-its-kind mission to save rare plants from extinction: 'Multiplying the species'

The government of Bangladesh is undertaking an ambitious recovery plan for five critically endangered plants, according to Mongabay.

Bulborox, small-bulb orchid, dwarf date palm, chaulmoogra, and bashpata are all targeted for recovery in this project. The Bangladesh Forest Department will be working with the Bangladesh National Herbarium and National Botanical Garden to prepare and plant each of them in appropriate habitats.

"As per our assessment, about 40% of the species are found as 'threatened in condition.' The current initiative of multiplying the species and increasing their numbers in nature will play a major role in conserving them," said project coordinator Sarowar Alam, per Mongabay.

Many of the propagation plans will rely on a tissue culture method. With this technique, original plants are cloned in a sterile lab environment with leaves or even single cells of the mother plant.

Biodiversity is a critical climate issue, as human land development and destructive weather patterns alike have eroded wild habitats for plants and animals. Meanwhile, humans continue to depend on vital ecosystem services, like pollinators, an unhealthy natural balance can damage that. By supporting these threatened species, Bangladesh is supporting the people who rely on robust local ecosystems.

More broadly, Bangladesh has been making progress on some environmental fronts. It has been home to research in reducing methane emissions from rice production, it has made ambitious (if impractical) renewable energy targets, and it has improved energy efficiency in industry. The local clothing industry remains wrought with challenges.

Those working on the Bangladesh plant restoration project are optimistic about expanding into the recovery of more plant species.

"Our team is working to protect the species from extinction," said government forestry advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan, per Mongabay. "Besides the conservation of the five critically endangered species, we are trying to collect two extinct plants — gola anjan [Memecylon ovatum smith] and fita champa [Magnolia griffithii] — from our neighboring countries as we share nearly similar ecosystems."

