Researchers discover promising solution for serious health issue caused by factories: 'Leaving open the possibility for win-win solutions'

Researchers have found that implementing simple changes to enhance energy efficiency at brick kilns in Bangladesh could significantly reduce pollution and improve air quality.

According to a news release from Boston University, brick manufacturing is crucial to South Asia's economy; however, the coal-powered industry poses a danger to both human health and the environment. It releases large amounts of carbon dioxide and fine particulate matter into the air, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, among other health issues.

However, collaborative research by the BU School of Public Health, Stanford University, the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Greentech Knowledge Solutions, and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology uncovered a practical solution to the problem.

In a study published in the journal Science, researchers found that brick kiln owners could make operational changes, such as using powered biomass fuel and streamlining stacking, which would reduce heat loss in the kilns and enhance fuel combustion.

Researchers determined that owners were willing to implement these strategies as long as they received proper support and training — and if they didn't cut into their profits. A randomized controlled trial conducted during Bangladesh's 2022-23 brick kiln season showed promising results.

It found that 65% of owners made these improvements, which reduced their energy consumption by 23% and lowered carbon emissions and levels of PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns or less) by a staggering 20%. Additionally, owners saved a considerable amount on coal and switched to higher-quality bricks for further savings.

"Brick manufacturing is central to development, urbanization, and construction in Bangladesh and across South Asia, but the industry has not experienced much innovation, leaving open the possibility for win-win solutions that target low efficiency," study lead and corresponding author Dr. Nina Brooks, assistant professor of global health at BU, said in the news release.

The study has important implications for the future of brick manufacturing, as "workers produce 27 billion bricks annually in harsh working conditions," per BU. Furthermore, the industry is responsible for 17% of carbon dioxide pollution and 11% of PM 2.5 pollution annually. While regulations exist to curb harmful environmental pollutants and protect public health, such as laws prohibiting brick kilns from being located near hospitals and schools, they are often weakly enforced.

Many brick kiln owners are unaware of energy-efficient practices that can improve performance and reduce environmental impact. For example, in a 2024 pilot study, researchers discovered that owners who used a zigzag pattern in their businesses weren't stacking them properly, which led to higher pollution and decreased profits. The team explained that the eco-friendly strategy is beneficial for business, but owners were hesitant to adopt the measures because of the need to retrain their workers.

However, study co-author Debashish Biswas, assistant scientist at ICDDR, explained that both workers and owners would benefit by implementing these changes. A healthier, safer work environment would lead to improved employee performance, better air quality, and increased efficiency, ultimately boosting profits for owners.

The researchers found that adopting these strategies wouldn't be too expensive, and the positive impact on people far outweighs the costs. According to their findings, the benefits of reduced carbon pollution from these strategies outweigh the costs by a ratio of 65 to 1.

If every zigzag kiln owner in Bangladesh implemented these changes, the team found that carbon dioxide levels could decrease by more than 5,000 pounds in one season, amounting to a 2% reduction of the country's yearly CO2 pollution.

The intervention could be scaled across South Asia, especially in India and Nepal — where pollution from brick manufacturing is high — and potentially across other industries. In the future, research will focus on scaling up the strategy and achieving further efficiency improvements in the brick manufacturing industry.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.