Experts stunned after spotting Pixar-like creature off US coast: 'Look[s] like he's up to something'

Observers haven't spotted the crested auklet in California since 1995, but in 2025, researchers discovered a lone male swimming by the Farallon Islands.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, researchers from the non-profit Point Blue Conservation Science, which conducts wildlife research and monitoring on the Farallon Islands, reported seeing the crested auklet in July.

The crested auklet is native to eastern Siberia and the Alaskan Islands, which makes it atypical for the bird to appear in California. There have only been three sightings of this species in the state, including this one, and this vagrant bird likely ended up in California after drifting away from its normal migration pattern.

This bird species is certainly adorable. Its black plumage resembles a punk hairstyle, and its tangerine bill is constantly set in a smirk.

Researcher Amanda Spears told the San Francisco Chronicle, "It's got this grinned look like he's up to something. It reminds me of a Pixar character."

The trail cameras that the Farallon Islands researchers utilize in their wildlife monitoring, which captured the image of the crested auklet, can serve as powerful tools in conservation efforts.

Not only do wildlife cameras enable wildlife experts to document and retain evidence from rehabilitation efforts, but they also allow these experts to assess the health of the population for endangered species.

In fact, the team at the Farallon Islands is there to monitor the approximately 450,000 breeding birds on the island. They recently saw the Brandt's cormorant species go from 2,400 adults last year to 26,000 this year. While this particular species isn't endangered, the team's ability to monitor the fluctuations in population growth is key to helping the species continue to survive.

Considering the survival of animal species is vital to helping keep ecosystems balanced and protecting human populations, as wildlife significantly impacts our food supplies, the smart management of nature and wildlife via technology, such as trail cameras, is invaluable.

Hopefully, though, this technology won't have to wait another 30 years to catch another glimpse of the crested auklet in California.

