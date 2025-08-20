Crucial water supply sees major recovery after rainfall — here's how it impacts residents

July rainfall around Cranbrook, British Columbia, has given city water supplies a much-needed boost, which is good news for both residents and the broader ecosystem.

The Cranbrook Daily Townsman reported that, thanks to rain, the Phillips Reservoir climbed by around 1.9 inches in a matter of weeks. As of July 22, the reservoir was about 8.5 inches below its full-pool level — and officials said it was holding steady.

Although water use in 2025 has ticked up slightly from last year — largely due to the return of a hydrant flushing program not run in 2024 — it remains more than 95 million gallons lower than in 2023. That's about enough to fill 151 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The fact that people are using less water indicates growing community awareness, as well as operational improvements. These efforts together support a more resilient local water supply, which is vital not only for daily life, but also for maintaining healthy rivers, forests, and habitats downstream.

At a time when many communities are facing extreme weather like droughts and heatwaves, this conservation is reassuring. We've seen similar efforts help restore Lake Powell and protect other water systems in the western U.S. By wasting less water, people at home can help secure a safer future for us all.

By the end of July, Cranbrook was still on Stage 1 watering restrictions, which separates water usage into groups by home addresses. No watering was allowed on Wednesdays, either.

Luckily, Stage 2 restrictions, which were in effect during this time in 2024, hadn't been needed to that point. That just shows how strong water management and community cooperation are making a difference.

City staff will continue to monitor water levels closely, and with each drop saved, Cranbrook gets closer to a cleaner, safer future for its residents and local ecosystems.

