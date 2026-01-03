Experts issue stark warning about harmful species spreading across state: 'It is important to recognize'

A new crackdown on invasive plants is making more crops illegal to sell and buy in Illinois.

The state's Exotic Weeds Act was expanded as of October 1 to prohibit nine new plants, according to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The nine crops have been added to a list of over two dozen that are illegal to "buy, sell, distribute, or plant" across the state. They include tree of heaven, garlic mustard, leafy spurge, sericea lespedeza, Japanese stiltgrass, Amur corktree, black swallowwort, and pale swallowwort. Callery pear trees will be phased out gradually and will be banned as of January 1, 2028.

Though they are now regulated, it is not illegal to possess any of these plants or have them growing in one's yard. They can all spread naturally and do not require removal if they are already growing in your space. But even though removal isn't a legal requirement, it might be a good idea if you want to keep your garden healthy and beautiful.

"Invasive plants can crowd out native species, reduce wildlife habitat and forage, change the soil chemistry, and even limit the growth and regeneration of native trees," said Chris Evans, a University of Illinois Extension forestry and research specialist, per the school's release.

Invasive species can grow rapidly and outcompete native plants for essential resources like water, sunlight, and nutrients. They can also be a real headache to get rid of, and the process can take a lot of time and money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Meanwhile, Evans, who sits on the state's Invasive Species Council, said, "It is important to recognize these species are harmful to Illinois and to take steps to reduce their impact."

One trick that will lower your water bills, conserve water, and save time and money is to rewild or upgrade to a native plant lawn. Reaping the benefits could be as simple as planting a small patch of clover or buffalo grass.

Pollinators love native crops, and since they are vital to the planet's food supply, anything that helps pollinators thrive is mutually beneficial.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.