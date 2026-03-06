Officials issue warning after video shows wild animal near pets: 'They're within the heart of the city'

The Wolf of Wall Street needs to move over because now there are the coyotes of Chicago.

In a video clip shared on Fox29, a coyote stands still on Montrose Beach and keeps a steady eye on two dogs running around nearby.

While that moment may look harmless, wildlife officials said it's exactly the kind of situation that can become dangerous fast, especially if a dog runs toward the animal or if the coyote feels cornered.

Coyotes have become a common part of city ecosystems in places like Chicago, where parks, beaches, and green corridors create just enough habitat for them to live and move around. Several other coyote sightings have been shared online, including in Grant Park, Humboldt Park, and along the lakefront.

"Coyotes are found everywhere," Chris Anchor, senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, told Fox29. "They're within the heart of the city."

Anchor studies coyotes in urban areas as part of the Cook County Coyote Project.

As humans expand into more natural spaces, animals adapt. They learn new routines and shift their territory, leading them to show up in human-habituated places.

There's also the human factor that officials keep emphasizing. When coyotes find food scraps, trash, or even intentional handouts, it teaches them that people equal easy meals. Even if feeding the creatures feels like a kind gesture, it can make future encounters worse for everyone.

Research suggests wildlife-human conflict often increases when animals lose their natural fear of people, which can happen through repeated exposure and food conditioning, as the BBC explained.

"If folks take one thing away from this interview, it is please do not feed coyotes," said Anchor. "The only documented cases of coyote attacks on humans have all occurred in places where people were actively feeding them."

