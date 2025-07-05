Officials issue warning following concerning series of animal attacks on humans — here's what you need to know

There is no confirmation that the recent cases are connected.

A handful of animals in North Carolina have tested positive for rabies in a matter of months. It's not a cause for panic as of yet, but it's definitely a reminder to stay alert and take a few easy precautions.



What's happening?

In Fayetteville, a home inspector was bitten by a fox while crawling under a house. Local station WRAL News reported in early June that the animal later tested positive for rabies and that the inspector began a course of treatment.

In Roxboro, a man was bitten by a coyote and managed to strangle it in order to escape. Both he and the animal tested positive for the virus.

Another rabid fox turned up in Raleigh. Luckily, it is not known to have come into contact with any people or pets.

The local outlet did note that there is no confirmation that the recent cases are connected, but the three instances in nearby cities have officials paying close attention.



Why are these recent cases of rabies concerning?

Rabies is extremely dangerous once symptoms show up, but it's also very preventable. And while these animals aren't out looking for trouble, many are being pushed closer and closer to people as development spreads and green spaces disappear.

Add in hotter weather, threatening food and water sources, and you can end up with stressed, hungry, thirsty animals turning up in yards and searching neighborhoods for nourishment.

Experts expect we'll see more human-wildlife encounters as global temperatures continue to rise. The related risk of vector-borne diseases — like rabies, hantavirus, and Lyme disease — could also be on the rise as animals and people increasingly mix.



What can be done about it?

To help mitigate risks at home, pet owners will want to make sure any domesticated animals are up to date on rabies shots. Even indoor pets can have surprise run-ins with wildlife.

Organizing neighborhoods to keep food indoors at night and lock up trash can reduce a wild animal's interest in residential zones.

And approaching wildlife and unknown animals is a definite no anyhow, but it's especially critical if the creature seems off in any way. Are they stumbling, drooling, unafraid of people? Stay away and call animal control immediately.

Some governments are working on longer-term fixes. In Canada, wildlife crossings have been constructed to enable safer migrations, hopefully protecting animals from traffic and helping them to avoid human homes. States like Florida are also restoring green corridors. Supporting pro-environment policies to preserve fragile habitats from construction and pollution could make a big difference.

Rabies is serious, but it can be managed. A little awareness goes a long way. And, of course, addressing root causes — like rising temperatures and over-development — could go even further.

