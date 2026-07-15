Los Angeles camera catches coyote pack killing cat, then one returns to carry it away

After the cat was killed, a dog and its owner passed by without seeming to notice what had happened.

In West Los Angeles, a home security camera recorded multiple coyotes fatally attacking a cat, then later showed one of the animals coming back to take the body away.

Neighbors say coyote sightings have become more common in recent months, and the video has exacerbated worries about pets, children, and how often wild animals are passing through residential streets.

What happened?

According to CBS Los Angeles, a security camera captured several coyotes moving through a West Los Angeles neighborhood last week. After the cat was killed, a dog and its owner passed by without seeming to notice what had happened.

About 30 minutes later, the same camera recorded a coyote returning to the spot and carrying the cat away.

West Los Angeles resident Gale Barnum told CBS Los Angeles that encounters with coyotes have become much more frequent over the past few months, a shift that has raised fears for pets and young children alike.

"I hate to hear about cats or dogs, or little dogs, or little cats," Barnum said.

Why does it matter?

The episode demonstrates how closely wildlife risk can overlap with everyday neighborhood life. A cat was killed in a residential area, and a pet owner walking a dog passed through that same spot minutes later, unaware of what had happened.

Encounters like this are often shaped by human activity as much as by animal behavior. Development, habitat disruption, unsecured food sources, and drought and wildfire all push coyotes into closer contact with people. Shrinking habitat and human expansion can make conflict more likely, according to a report from BBC Future about why wild animals attack humans.

"The shortage of water, the weather change, and the fires. That's all pushing them into areas of human habitation. They don't want to be here any more than we want them here," West Los Angeles resident Brad Artson told CBS Los Angeles.

Similar patterns have emerged elsewhere, including a Houston neighborhood where residents reported an unusual number of coyote sightings tied to habitat loss and easy access to food. A New Jersey homeowner also fought off a coyote that attacked a housekeeper in her backyard.

What can I do?

To help prevent conflicts, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises residents to secure garbage, keep pets on a leash, and avoid leaving small animals or children outside unattended.

Coyotes are especially active around dawn and dusk, officials say. If you come across one, they recommend not running, but instead making yourself look larger, creating loud noise, and backing away slowly.

Bringing pet food indoors, supervising small pets in yards, and staying alert on neighborhood walks can make it less likely that coyotes will associate homes with easy food or prey.

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