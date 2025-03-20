Neighborhood on high alert amid reports of 16 cats going missing: 'I'm mourning'

Pets should be supervised if they're outdoors and otherwise kept indoors.

A neighborhood in Bangor, Maine, is on high alert after an increase in coyote sightings.

What's happening?

Residents of Fairmount are concerned for their pets amid increasing sightings of coyotes, reported WCSH.

The TV station in August documented the disappearance of 16 cats. Bangor Animal Control was investigating, but the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it does not attribute the pet losses to wildlife.

Residents have spotted coyotes in the area, with homeowner Anne Foster noting tracks in her yard. Her cat, Frankie Blue Eyes, is also missing.

"I'm mourning her terribly," she told News Center Maine. "I still mourn her loss."

Why are coyote sightings important?

Coyotes and other wildlife are seemingly increasingly engaging with humans because of habitat destruction and the changing climate. This leads to scary situations — including when a coyote chased a young girl in a Portland, Oregon, backyard — even if animal attacks on humans are rare.

What's more, many residents in Maine have proposed problematic solutions for combating coyotes in the area. Foster, for example, proposed to "relocate the whole pack." This would be damaging to the entire local ecosystem, as coyotes play a key role in the food chain.

Since wolves and mountain lions were killed off in the state, coyotes have taken their place, according to the MDIFW. They keep in check populations of small mammals, snowshoe hares, turkeys, and deer.

Another homeowner, Nancy Jacobson, is happy to coexist with the coyotes and other fauna.

"I both like to see an increase in wildlife and am aware of the dangers," Jacobson told News Center Maine.

What's being done about coyotes in Maine?

Pets should be supervised if they're outdoors and otherwise kept indoors, Bangor Animal Control officer Trisha Bruen told News Center Maine.

MDIFW communications director Mark Latti said that people should remove anything that attracts coyotes to their properties, including pet food and garbage. The former should not be outside, and the latter can be stored in a garage or other enclosed space.

Like with all wildlife, it's best to keep your distance if you see a coyote. If your encounter is a close one, wave your arms and make plenty of noise while retreating slowly. And keep pets on a leash.

