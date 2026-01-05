Neighborhood on high alert after unexpected creature is spotted lurking in yard: 'I don't want to see a child hurt'

"I felt safe with our backyard here until right now."

It can be unsettling to encounter a wild animal in your backyard if you're not prepared for it, but it's important to stay alert for everyone's safety.

What happened?

A coyote was recently spotted in Miami Springs, a town just outside of Miami. The wild animal was seen cutting through backyards and encountering domestic pets, according to a report by WSVN.

Local neighbors shared their concern about a coyote being on the loose around nearby small children. One family even saw it come close to their tortoise.

"We have African sulcata tortoises. He just went up to it and just was like sniffing it," a neighborhood resident said, per WSVN. "I saw him through the palms, and he was running around."

Neighbors posted updates to community social media groups to keep everyone safe and informed about the coyote sightings.

"I felt safe with our backyard here until right now," another resident said, per WSVN. "I don't want to see it hurt, but I don't want to see a child hurt either."

Why is it concerning?

Seeing wild animals outside of their typical habitats and showing up in unlikely places near people usually isn't a good sign. Unfortunately, human population growth and the construction of buildings and roads have significantly interfered with the environment.

It's destroyed the natural homes and resources that wildlife depend on, forcing them to seek shelter elsewhere. When animals like coyotes, bears, and elk are seen roaming through residential areas, they are usually looking for a stable food source.

This has only gotten worse with the rapid warming of the climate. More frequent and severe weather events are also disrupting animals, their habitats, and ecosystems, impacting local biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

The coyote that was spotted in the neighborhood was successfully captured, according to WSVN. The Miami Springs Police Department recommended tips for staying safe if you ever encounter a coyote, such as making loud noises to scare it off and keeping children and pets indoors.

