Local shares photo of tourists attempting to feed coyote: 'Reinforcing that ... behavior'

A Reddit post is sparking outrage after someone shared photos of tourists allegedly feeding a wild coyote in a gas station parking lot.

The images, posted to the r/tahoe subreddit, show several people around a car at a Chevron. In the second photo, a coyote is seen nearby, approaching the group.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "Saw these tourists feeding a coyote at the Chevron in Meyers. I almost said something and I regret not doing so."

Commenters expressed their concern about the risks of feeding wild animals. One wrote, "That coyote is always hanging out there in the morning due to this very issue. Not scared of people in the least."

Another added, "Sadly, these people are just reinforcing that coyote's behavior too."

While the encounter may have seemed harmless, experts consistently warn that feeding wildlife can lead to serious consequences.

When wild animals become accustomed to human food, they can lose their natural fear of people. That shift in behavior often increases the likelihood of close encounters — including dangerous ones.

Incidents like this endanger both humans and wildlife. Animals that injure people — whether provoked or not — can end up being euthanized for public safety. In other words, feeding a coyote may ultimately put that animal's life at risk.

Feeding wildlife also disrupts ecosystems. Coyotes play an important role in controlling rodent populations and maintaining ecological balance. When their diets shift toward human food, it can alter their natural behaviors — from moving closer to populated areas, such as urban parks, to even roaming through dense cities.

Many parks have clear rules against feeding wild animals, especially in tourist-heavy regions where human-wildlife interactions are common. Officials usually advise residents and visitors to secure trash, avoid leaving food outdoors, and maintain a safe distance from wildlife at all times.

In the thread, several commenters expressed their disappointment, encouraging others to intervene if they ever come across a similar scenario.

"Don't feed the wildlife, people. It kills them," one wrote.

Another said, "Next time you see it walk towards it and make big loud claps with cupped hands to drive it off. You may have to follow it just a bit for it to commit but dont worry, theyre [skittish]."

A third agreed, adding, "You should absolutely have said something. I know that yote always hangs out there but people like this encourage that behavior and it's bad all around."

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