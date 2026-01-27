Residents on edge after spotting wild animal where it doesn't belong: 'Watch out'

A coyote has taken up residence in a Seattle park, raising debate over how to handle wild animals in urban environments.

What's happening?

Seattle residents have reported frequent coyote sightings in the city's Volunteer Park, according to KOMO News. The coyote appeared unusually comfortable around humans, leading people to question whether authorities should remove the animal.

While the coyote has not attacked any people or pets, some residents fear the animal could be dangerous.

"It's the conversation among all the dog walkers," longtime Seattleite John Colwell told KOMO. "Everyone stops each other, 'Did you see the coyote?' 'Watch out for the coyote.'"

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

As the human population grows, people's urban environments are increasingly encroaching on wildlife habitats. At the same time, our warming planet has disrupted natural ecosystems, making it harder for some animals to find food and limiting their available habitats, as the BBC noted.

As a result, animals like coyotes, bears, and mountain lions are coming to cities and suburbs in search of a meal and a place to live.

Coyotes rarely attack humans, and when they do, it is often a result of human provocation. Still, the fact that the Seattle coyote did not flee from onlookers suggests that it might have become habituated to people.

When wild animals lose their natural fear of humans, it can make them more likely to attack, as the Urban Coyote Research Project notes.

What's being done about coyotes in urban environments?

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told KOMO News that it planned to euthanize coyotes in the area to minimize the risk of an attack. However, the best way to prevent negative encounters between humans and wildlife is to make sure animals don't become habituated to people in the first place.

This means never feeding wildlife, whether intentionally or not. Experts urge people to store trash and compost in animal-proof containers. They also warn against leaving pet food outside for neighborhood animals.

When people encounter coyotes, they shouldn't run away. Instead, WDFW recommends that people stand tall, yell, and even throw items at the animals to help preserve their natural fear of humans.

People should also keep dogs on a leash and supervise small children when they are playing outdoors. These preventative actions can help people, pets, and wildlife peacefully coexist.

