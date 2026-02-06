  • Outdoors Outdoors

Stunning photos reveal unexpected visitor in stands of empty baseball stadium: 'Poor little guy'

It's concerning to see.

by Beth Newhart
During the offseason, a wild coyote was spotted running around Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Photo Credit: iStock

A wild coyote was spotted running around a Major League Baseball stadium during the offseason.

What happened?

According to KTLA 5, visitors to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles discovered a coyote roaming through the empty seats. 

During the winter off-season, stadiums offer paid walking tours for tourists and baseball fans. 

Several people were taking one of these tours when they saw the coyote climbing stairs of the seating sections nearby. It's unclear how the coyote gained access to the stadium, and thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident. 

Dodgers Nation (@dodgersnation) posted photos of the coyote on Instagram, and many commenters shared their surprise at seeing a wild animal in the iconic ballpark. 

"Poor little guy [is] just looking for food and water," one commenter said on the Instagram post. 

Why was the lost coyote concerning?

When wild animals enter human spaces, it's usually because they are searching for resources like food, water, and shelter. 

These resources in their typical habitat may be depleted, or the habitat may have disappeared altogether.

Coyotes are native to California and are frequently found in urban areas like Los Angeles. They can show up in more residential places due to human activity, such as construction development and urban sprawl. 

Meanwhile, frequent wildfires in Southern California destroy habitats and force animals to travel to unlikely places in search of shelter. 

It's concerning to see that the animal wandered into a baseball stadium, because any close encounters could be dangerous for the coyote and humans. It could have been hurt, captured, or killed if it strayed too close to people.

What can I do to help? 

Respecting the environment and keeping nature clean are the best ways to support wildlife in your neighborhood. 

Some developments, such as wildlife corridors, are designed to help wild animals and humans coexist and limit their interactions, and more cities are starting to build them. 

Coyotes should always be treated like wild animals; never approach or feed them, and keep a safe distance if you encounter them.

