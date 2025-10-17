Man shares harrowing story after being forced to kill coyote with bare hands: 'I felt something watching me'

A man in North Carolina strangled a coyote to death after it attacked him near his home in May, reported People.

What happened?

James Pulliam was having a cigarette near his Roxboro apartment building on May 17 when he felt eyes on him.

"I felt something watching me … I just felt like he was hunting me or something," Pulliam told People.

A coyote appeared from the tree line. Pulliam hurled stones at the animal but lost his footing. It lunged at him, clamping down with its jaws repeatedly.

Pulliam held the animal by its neck, refusing to release his grip even after police reached the scene. Doctors treated him for potential rabies exposure at the hospital, and officials examined the carcass for signs of rabies.

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

While attacks on people are uncommon, coyotes are showing up near human homes more often. Our warming planet has caused a shortage in resources for many animals, causing them to leave their habitats in search of food and water. As cities expand into wild areas, animals lose their hunting grounds and move closer to neighborhoods looking for meals.

This creates danger for both species. Coyotes that get comfortable around people may approach homes regularly, putting families at risk of bites and disease transmission.

Preserving natural areas gives wildlife the space they need to survive without crossing paths with humans. Healthy habitats mean coyotes can find food in forests instead of backyards, keeping both animals and people safer.

What can I do during wildlife encounters?

If a coyote approaches you, make yourself appear big and shout at it. Hurl objects at it to frighten it away.

Don't put food outside for any reason. Lock trash bins tightly and clean up anything in your yard that might attract animals.

Walk dogs on leashes, particularly during early morning and evening hours when coyotes hunt most actively. Smaller pets face a higher risk of harm.

Support local programs that save wild spaces in your community. When animals have a natural territory to call home, they avoid human areas, and everyone stays safer.

