Volunteers endure grueling project to remove pests smothering river: 'This place is special'

Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center is leading by example, showing how removing non-native plants can restore natural ecosystems while creating more manageable landscapes for property owners.

The center, located 8 miles south of Carbondale, Illinois, started its restoration project eight years ago when forestry experts noticed invasive plants such as bush honeysuckle, multiflora rose, and autumn olive taking over the grounds. Once brought to the U.S. for decoration and erosion control, these plants push out native species and disrupt local wildlife.

"But when we remove the invasive species, it allows the native plants and animals to function the way they were designed to in the natural environment," said Charles Ruffner, forestry professor at SIU.

Under Ruffner's guidance, student crews have treated 150 acres of the 3,300-acre property, focusing on camp areas and roadways. The work includes removing invasive plants by hand or machine, followed by targeted herbicide application to prevent regrowth.

The benefits extend beyond the university grounds. Native plants need less water and maintenance than invasive species, saving time and money for homeowners who switch. They support local pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which help produce our food. Oak trees alone provide food and shelter for hundreds of animal species, from caterpillars to bobcats.

The project serves as a living classroom. Students gain hands-on experience in forest management, while demonstration plots show visitors the transformation from invasive-dominated areas to restored native habitats. Senior forestry major Eli Oberle has worked on the project since June.

"The work is a perfect practical complement to the forestry courses at SIU," Oberle said. "You can't run a chainsaw in a lecture hall, no matter how much the professors would like to."

Looking ahead, the team hopes to restore prairie areas across the property. They're seeking additional funding to continue their work, which has already received support from student fees, forestry organizations, and local businesses.

"This place is special," Ruffner said, reflecting on the project's impact on the environment and the students who help restore it.

