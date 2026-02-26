Authorities uncover massive illegal operation deep in rainforest: 'Growing rapidly and causing serious harm'

Several countries across the Amazon region are working together to tackle illegal gold mining in the area, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian reported that Brazil, Guyana, French Guiana, and Suriname have joined forces to arrest almost 200 people involved in extracting gold from the land without the proper permissions or safety features in place. They're tackling this with the blessing and support of Interpol.

In fact, the secretary general of Interpol, Valdecy Urquiza, noted, "Illegal gold mining is growing rapidly and causing serious harm to the environment and local communities, especially in remote and fragile areas."

In addition to making arrests, local authorities seized illegal mercury, which is used in the mining process, worth more than $60,000.

According to Greenpeace, the environmental threat is serious. In 2023 and 2024, illegal mining destroyed over 4,000 hectares of rainforest. It's a huge cause of biodiversity loss, which can also lead to a loss of resources like food.

A study in EXCLI Journal has also explored how illegal activities in the Amazon, like mining and logging, have negatively affected the health of the area's Indigenous people. Mercury used in illegal mining raises toxins in the environment and makes diseases like malaria more common by creating places where it's easy to spread.

Illegal mining isn't the only issue harming the Amazon. Some people destroy and smuggle endangered animals or their parts, and others traffic drugs through the areas and leave waste behind.

One way to take local action against this kind of mining is to support ethical suppliers. Understanding your recycling options for electronics can also help ensure recoverable precious metals don't go to waste. With a reduced demand for gold, people will go to less effort to get it out of the land. If you live in an area affected by illegal mining, you can work with local politicians to create and enforce laws to stop it.

