Officials issue warning after wild predator is spotted near preschool: '[Keep] your children close and quiet'

It is crucial to ensure safe conditions for each functioning environment.

With surging habitat shortages, more and more large predators are being pushed closer to populated areas.

Officials in Vernon, British Columbia, have issued a warning to residents and imposed a lockdown at a nearby preschool after multiple sightings of a cougar roaming the area were reported.

What's happening?

According to Vernon Morning Star, the Raising Stars preschool told parents to "[keep] your children close and quiet, heading directly into the school."

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service responded by steadily monitoring the cougar's whereabouts in case any incidents arose.

While cougars are not naturally hostile toward humans, resource shortages and habitat loss are major contributors to bringing them out of their comfort zones.

In this case, the lone cougar was not actively seeking out human-wildlife conflict. However, the COS laid out some guidelines for handling a potential encounter: keep the animal in sight, appear large and intimidating, and back away slowly.

Why is this important?

When natural wildlife environments are disrupted by human interference, whether through deforestation or loss of the ecosystem, more issues are likely to occur.

As habitat loss is perpetuated by climate change, it is crucial to ensure safe conditions for each functioning environment.

This includes issues like the one in Vernon, where people can remain wary and educated about what to do in the presence of a cougar.

Wild animals that find themselves in human-dominated areas they don't understand, especially if said areas encroach upon previously wild land, respond with confusion and even retaliatory fear.

In order to avoid interactions that could lead to injury on either side, it is important to understand why and how wildlife functions.

Groups such as the COS help maintain a healthy level of knowledge and caution, so that people aren't terrified of wildlife but know better than to approach or antagonize.

What's being done about this?

To retain biodiversity and keep human-wildlife conflict to a minimum, conservationists have proposed a few ways to alleviate stressors.

Important wildlife locations and habitats should be maintained and protected.

People should be educated on how to deal with unexpected encounters.

Animal populations should continue to be studied to better understand how human interference can contribute to habitat loss.

As a result, the security of each functioning ecosystem is better preserved and respected.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



