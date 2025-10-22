Experts issue warning as harmful insect spreads across US region: 'It does not have its natural predator here'

"We anticipate this pest is going to be in most of our fields next year."

An invasive insect no bigger than a pinky fingernail is spreading rapidly across the Southern United States, and farmers are on edge.

What's happening?

According to the Albany Herald, the cotton jassid, a tiny, bright green, invasive bug native to the Indian subcontinent, has recently turned up in Georgia. Its spread has been as rapid as it is alarming.

It was first detected in U.S. territory in Puerto Rico in 2023. It spread to Florida the following year and was confirmed in 36 counties in Alabama as of this past September.

The cotton jassid feeds on the underside of leaves with its needle-like mouth. Its toxic saliva causes leaves to yellow, curl, and die. As the University of Georgia noted, the damage disrupts photosynthesis, significantly reducing crop yields in both quality and quantity.

As an invasive species, the cotton jassid doesn't have natural control mechanisms in the U.S.

Vivek Bist, the University of Georgia's Agricultural and Natural Resources agent for Dougherty County, explained: "We anticipate this pest is going to be in most of our fields next year… It does not have its natural predator here, so once it establishes itself, it's going to grow faster."

Why are cotton jassids so concerning?

Cotton farmers in the U.S. are already having a tough time with low commodity prices and fierce competition abroad. The industry operates under tight margins, and the added expense of managing this pest could put farmers out of business.

In addition to cotton, the jassid infests eggplants, okra, peanuts, roselle, and other crops. Invasive species damage ecosystems by outcompeting native species for resources and spreading rapidly.

As Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services warns, the bug's life cycle is completed in just a few days. Its minuscule size makes it very difficult to detect until it's too late.

What's being done about the threat of invasive insects?

As a new arrival, experts are still figuring out optimal ways to manage the pest without harming the environment. The insecticide Bidrin is known to be effective. But it is highly toxic to birds and mammals and poses a high risk of contamination if it gets into water.

It may be possible to entice the helpful species that are most likely to snack on them en masse. In its native habitat, the cotton jassid is kept under control by spiders, lady beetles, and green lacewings. Biological pest control may be preferable to chemical alternatives, but introducing another species may have unintended long-term consequences.

