Costa Rica has placed a permanent nationwide ban on all sport and recreational hunting of wild animals — a policy shift that can help protect wildlife and biodiversity in Latin America.

As World Animal News reported, the nationwide ban reinforces a law that was first passed in 2012, which marked Costa Rica as the first Latin American country to prohibit hunting as a sport.

The ban was passed through amendments to the country's Wildlife Conservation Law after a citizen-led campaign that gathered tens of thousands of signatures in support of protecting wildlife.

Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. According to the Costa Rica Tourism Board, it's home to nearly half a million species, representing 6% of the planet's biodiversity. The country is also a leader in sustainability and global conservation, preserving 25% of its national territory.

With renewed attention to the law, Costa Rica has strengthened its efforts in enforcing the ban, cracking down on illegal hunting. Costa Rica Immigration Experts shared that violators can face up to three years of imprisonment or fines of up to $3,000. Keeping wildlife as pets is also prohibited and may incur fines ranging from $400 to $2,000.

Biodiversity underpins clean water, food systems, and soil and air quality — all of which are essential to public health, per the World Health Organization. It is also important for pollinators, which sustain various crops and plants that both humans and animals rely on for food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35% of the planet's food crops and about 75% of the planet's flowering plants rely on animal pollinators to reproduce.

The illegal wildlife trade is one of the largest threats to species survival, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Wildlife traffickers and poachers target various species, from vulnerable animals like elephants, tigers, and sea turtles.

Costa Rica's recreational hunting ban can prohibit wildlife crimes like this and protect common or endangered species. This can also help boost the country's tourism industry, as many visitors are keen to see the nation's wildlife.

By preserving wildlife populations, the policy also helps ensure that future generations can continue to experience and enjoy the country's forests, rivers, and coastal ecosystems. Strong wildlife protection also supports communities that rely on Costa Rica's ecotourism, sustaining jobs in fields like hospitality and outdoor recreation.

While the ban has drawn broad support, similar protections in other countries, such as seasonal hunting bans in Ghana, have raised concerns among groups that rely on bushmeat sales for income or food, highlighting the need for balanced implementation.

Costa Rica's law includes exceptions for subsistence hunting in particular Indigenous and rural communities, as well as for scientific research and initiatives for government-approved population control.

Efforts to protect wildlife and biodiversity can also extend beyond national policies — they can be simple local community actions, such as supporting animal rights and creating pollinator-friendly spaces.

As World Animal News noted, the renewed focus on wildlife protection reinforces Costa Rica's position as a global conservation leader.

