Experts shocked as rare bird sees record population boom: 'Improved breeding success'

Experts are celebrating a record-breaking number of cormorants overwintering in Israel after positive figures from January's annual census.

YnetNews reported that the bird's local population stands at 23,468, up from 14,937 two years ago and the highest number in nearly two decades.

This significant increase is a result of conservation efforts and improved breeding both in Israel, where the birds overwinter, and in their summer nesting grounds in Ukraine.

"We believe the population increase is linked to improved breeding success in nesting colonies along the Danube Delta and the Black Sea coasts," explained Dr. Yifat Artzi, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, per YnetNews.

The cormorants were surveyed at 16 locations across Israel, and most of the sites showed an increase in numbers compared to previous years.

The cormorants still face some challenges, mainly through conflict with fishermen. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority has let fishermen use limited measures to reduce the damage that the cormorants cause in fishing areas, including controlled shooting to drive them away from these sites. Initially, this led to fewer birds returning to overwinter in Israel, but the numbers have recently bounced back and stabilized.

Protecting species is important for preserving biodiversity. Every species has a part to play in the functioning of healthy ecosystems, which support life on Earth and provide us with food, fresh water, and shelter.

Species like the gray wolf and white cay iguana have made comebacks thanks to increased protection, which is great news for conservationists who are looking to restore the natural balance.

Positive conservation stories like these also demonstrate how we can all work together to find solutions to human-animal conflicts and protect important species from population declines.

Finding ways for us all to coexist is paramount to stopping the degradation of the planet's natural environment and ensuring it exists for future generations to enjoy.

